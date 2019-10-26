Money to be raised from a 0.5 percent sales tax in McLeod County over the next 10 years will target 119 miles of road projects approved by the County Board Tuesday.
Included on the list of projects are numerous county roads and county state aid highways. Most projects call for major pavement rehabilitation, with others calling for gravel upgrades.
Other projects call for reconstruction, including:
- Hennepin Avenue from State Highway 22 to County Road 3 in Glencoe
- Main Street East from County Road 2 to State Highway 7 in Silver Lake
- County Road 10 from County Road 2 to Carver County
- County Road 116 from County Road 9 to County Road 6 in Winsted
- County Road 16 from State Highway 7 to Wright County
- County Road 2 from State Highway 22 to 18th Street in Glencoe
- County Road 5 from County Road 16 to County Road 1
- County Road 7 from Sibley County to U.S. Highway 212
- County Road 9 from State Highway 7 to Winsted
Also listed is new construction for a ring road northeast of Hutchinson from State Highway 7 to State Highway 15, and an extension of County Road 5 from County Road 1 to County Road 9.
The completion of all road projects would cost $107 million.
The sales tax will begin Jan. 1. It will cost consumers 50 cents on a $100 purchase. It will not apply to food, clothing, agriculture production items and essential items. A University of Minnesota Extension study predicts it will raise $1.9 million annually.