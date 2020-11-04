It never hurts to shake things up. That's exactly what Saluting Community Heroes is doing. Rather than the sit-down dinner event of past years, the nonprofit organization that helps veterans is conducting its first Veterans Day Telethon 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
“We needed to do a fundraiser,” said Tim Burley, Saluting Community Heroes board member and commander of the Hutchinson American Legion. “Nonprofits are struggling. People aren't giving like they used to.”
According to Burley, the idea of a telethon popped up little more than a couple weeks ago.
“It happened quick,” he said. “If we don't do it a lot of organizations are going to suffer.”
For inspiration and ideas, Burley looked up Jerry Lewis' annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon. It was a Labor Day tradition from 1966 to 2014.
Using the MDA event as his template, he and his colleagues Paul Ruffin, director of WelcomeHome.Vet, and Reginald Grant, former New York Jets defensive back, have put together a 12-hour event that features entertainment, veterans stories, celebrity interviews, comedy and more.
"Let your friends know, dig deep and give," Burley said on Facebook. "Our veterans need all of our support, and the crisis hasn't made our goal of saving lives any easier."
If you want to watch the event, you'll need an internet connection. Links to the telethon are available at salutingcommunityheroes.com, and facebook.com/SalutingCommunityHeroes.
“It will be streamed live over the internet for 12 hours,” Burley said.
WHERE THE MONEY GOES
Saluting Community Heroes was founded in 2017 by Shad and Melissa Ketcher of Hutchinson, with the goals of raising awareness of and money for veterans.
“I’ve always done this appreciation to veterans around Veterans Day,” Ketcher, an Army veteran, said in an earlier Leader interview. “At the same time, I’ve always wanted to do a fundraiser for the community to have a bigger impact. Why don’t I tie it into my veterans deal? I know the American Legion, VFW, DAV and the Veteran Services relief fund. This would have a huge impact and get all the organizations working together as a team and support local veterans. It’s the best way to support veterans who have given a lot. To support them is to give to those local organizations.”
The nonprofit's signature event is a dinner with a nationally recognized speaker. Past presenters have included: Lt. Col. Ryan Yantis, 9/11 Pentagon survivor and lifesaver; Allen Lynch, Medal of Honor recipient; and Taya Kyle, author and wife of Chris Kyle, who wrote "American Sniper."
During its first three years, the nonprofit has raised more than $150,000. In case you're wondering, the money has gone to organizations such as the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 37 in Hutchinson to help with the purchase of a flex fuel specialized van. It went to the McLeod County and Meeker County Veterans Association Assistance funds to provide gas cards to get to work, home heating repairs or replacement, food cards, clothing and more. It went to Project Delta, which pairs veterans with a rescue/shelter dog to lessen the effects of post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma and physical disabilities that are the result of active service. It's also gone to the Eagle’s Healing Nest, which provides assistance with the healing of the invisible wounds of war carried by service men and women.
It's important to note, Saluting Community Heroes is an all-volunteer organization with no member or volunteer being paid for their work. Ninety-five percent of the money raised goes to direct care for veterans, with 5 percent directed to operating expenses such as speaker fees and event costs.