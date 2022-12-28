The McLeod County Extension Master Gardeners are a group filled with loyalty and tradition.

Since the group's inception in 1991, they have contributed thousands of hours of volunteer service to McLeod County and its residents. Many community members have attended the annual plant sale, Horticulture Education Day, and McLeod County Fair booth, but the role of an Extension Master Gardener is more than those annual events. The Master Gardeners have volunteered to teach youth at the local Hutchinson Farmers Market, provided free horticulture education in person and on YouTube, conducted Junior Master Gardener day camps and more.

Tags