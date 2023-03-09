Sam Ellefson

Hutchinson native Sam Ellefson is ready to share stories and laughs with you.

 Submitted photo

Sam Ellefson, along with fellow HHS alum Ben Marcotte, is returning to Hutchinson to tape his debut comedy special.

After a successful show last year, Ellefson is returning with a full professional camera crew to film this show. Audience members will have the unique opportunity of having their laughs recorded as part of something that, if all goes well, will be streaming on multiple platforms.

Tags