Sam Ellefson, along with fellow HHS alum Ben Marcotte, is returning to Hutchinson to tape his debut comedy special.
After a successful show last year, Ellefson is returning with a full professional camera crew to film this show. Audience members will have the unique opportunity of having their laughs recorded as part of something that, if all goes well, will be streaming on multiple platforms.
Ellefson will perform new jokes and polished old favorites to create the best representation of his comedy after six years of hard work.
“Hutchinson is a special part of who I am and of my stand up," he said. "It only feels right to film my first special at the place where it all began on the stage I first performed as a little kid.”
The show has an age recommendation of 18 or older due to some mature content. That said, both comics are known for their cleaner whimsical jokes. You can expect content suitable for a PG-13 experience.