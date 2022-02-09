While it might seem like months away, time seems to fly by. So get out your calendar and save the date — Friday, Aug. 5 — for the Relay for Life of McLeod County. This year’s theme is “Light the Night Purple.”
“This is an opportunity of getting the community together to support the cause,” said Jennifer Burley, a member of the Event Leadership Committee.
This annual event is one of more than 5,000 relays in 20 countries. For more than 35 years, communities have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised through Relay for Life directly support research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings and more.
Last year, the local relay hours were shortened from an all-night vigil to 4 p.m.-midnight. This year’s event will follow the new schedule but will remain at its longtime location at Masonic/West River Park along the Crow River in Hutchinson.
The Relay Committee will kick off this year’s event with a public meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the commons area at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This meeting is open to all and especially if you’re a member of a past team or interested in forming a new team. A light dinner with refreshments will be served.
The committee will continue to meet 5:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Christ the King. This meeting is open and the public is welcome to attend to learn updates.
The Survivor Dinner, which honors those who have overcome cancer, is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Library Square.
Luminaries will be available to honor loved ones. A luminary is $10 and can be purchased at Citizens Bank in Hutchinson or by contacting Kelly Mickolichek at kellyandtim5@msn.com or call 763-639-1925.
Interested in donating? Reach out to the Event Leadership Committee via the Relay for Life of McLeod County Facebook page.
For more information and updates, watch for postings on social media or call Erika Smith at 320-583-1209 or Kelly Mickolichek at 763-639-1925.