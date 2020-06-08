The McLeod County Agricultural Association approved by majority vote to cancel the 2020 McLeod County Fair and begin focusing on next year's event. Save the dates: Aug. 18-22 for the 2021 County Fair.
According to a press release, the decision was not easily made. It was done so with respect to the health and safety of the County Fair's 32,000 guests, volunteers, exhibitors and performers that pass through the fair gates eachyear.
“There will always be unknown issues that may jeopardize the safety of our guests, exhibitors and volunteers ... that is out of our control," said Robert Hantge, president of the McLeod County Agricultural Association. "But at this moment in time, we have a known threat that could potentially jeopardize the health of our guests, exhibitors and volunteers. This potential liability of moving forward, knowing we could be doing something that is harmful to people, is not something I can live with. In my opinion, the essence of the McLeod County Fair is standing shoulder to shoulder with our McLeod County neighbors celebrating our unique exhibitors, entertainment and performances. During this time of social distancing we cannot accomplish our mission to our fullest."
ABOUT THE MCLEOD COUNTY FAIR
Established in 1872, the McLeod County Agricultural Association has been the founding organization and host of the annual County Fair. The initial purpose of the Fair was to showcase the talents and products, along with highlighting the successes of the McLeod County agricultural community. The fair has since evolved to a wider community effort celebrating many industries.
The McLeod County Agricultural Association is a self-supporting, non-profit organization that upholds the values in our mission statement to provide a high quality and family friendly event for all to enjoy.
For more information, visit mcleodcountyfair.com.