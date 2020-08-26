While the start of school is always a hectic time for families, it's more so this year because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
To help get off on the right foot, the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., has supplemental educational resources available for students in all types of schooling models.
"We can help you in finding research materials for your school projects," said Rachelle Golde, youth services librarian. "Ask a librarian. We are here for you."
The following resources are available at the library:
- Library Express Browsing appointments: 15 minutes
- Computer appointments: 1 hour
- On-demand curbside pickup
- Free WiFi that can be accessed from outside the library
- WiFi hotspots to check out
- Printing, faxing and document scanning
- Fiction and nonfiction collections for all ages
- Grab bags of staff-picked library materials tailored to your answers to a few short questions. These can be picked up via curbside pickup.
The following online tools and resources are available at pioneerland.lib.mn.us/learning-tools/, or ask a librarian for help.
- Brainfuse HelpNow, a free tutoring services
- ELM, an e-book collection
- Free permit practice tests at dmv-permit-test.com/minnesota/practice-test-1.html
- LearningExpress Library, which has online tutorials, practice tests and e-books
- Biblioboard, a free app for ELM access to e-books for all ages in all subject areas
- Libby and Overdrive, which have e-books and audio books for all ages
- Infotrac, EBSCO, ProQuest newsstand, which are databases for articles
- Digital storytimes, which has multiple stories posted for your viewing at any time
"We will continue to offer digital programming for all youth throughout the fall and early winter months," Golde said. "Some of the programs we will provide digitally include book clubs, Lego Club, Coding Club, nonfiction reading challenge and make-and-take kits with a story connection."
The library's storytimes will continue to be aired on HCVN, and shorter bedtime stories will be available. All of these programs will be listed on the library's website and Facebook page as they become available.
"We have awesome librarians and staff to help you locate resources for school projects regardless of your current schooling model," Golde said. "Just ask. We are always happy to help."