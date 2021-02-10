Vivid Image welcomed Jessica Schwinghammer earlier this month to its team. The web strategist has a degree in commercial and technical art from South Central College. With 17 years marketing experience, Schwinghammer will focus on helping small businesses and nonprofits get results from their online marketing. She and her family live in Hutchinson.
Schwinghammer joins Vivid Image
Kay Johnson
