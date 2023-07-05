Hutchinson’s 10th annual Sculpture Stroll is underway, enchanting residents and visitors alike with an immersive outdoor gallery experience. Curated by Hutchinson Public Arts Commission, the Sculpture Stroll features an eclectic mix of styles and themes, offering something to captivate every passerby, from towering abstract structures to colorful detailed figures.
This year, the Stroll received 32 submissions, from which 13 sculptures were carefully selected by the commission. The selection process involved a thorough evaluation of each submission, considering factors such as artistic merit, suitability for specific locations and community appeal.
Parks, Recreation and Community Education Director, Lynn Neumann ex-officio member of the Public Arts Commission, highlighted the joy of being involved in the Sculpture Stroll’s organization.
“I definitely appreciate art but I was never an artist,” Neumann said. “I was never really into that kind of stuff. It’s really opened my eyes to a lot of stuff. I appreciate just the amount of talent, the amount of submissions we receive, the quality of work.”
Neumann added, one of the most remarkable aspects of the Sculpture Stroll is its impact on the community. The event not only adds to the city’s cultural richness but also boosts its quality of life by providing a platform to showcase local, regional and national artists.
“Art is such an integral part of what we do as the city and to showcase artists within our community is vital to quality of life and what people look for in a community,” Neumann said. “People look for a great place to live, work and play. The arts and culture piece is so important in that and makes a community.”
The Sculpture Stroll also serves as an opportunity to encourage people to explore the city’s parks and trails. Many of the sculptures are strategically placed within or near these natural spaces, creating a fusion of art and nature.
“It just gets me really excited that people are making it part of their summer adventures to go out and look at the art,” Morgan Baum, public arts commission board member, said. “And it is surprising to me how many people take photos with the art, which is really telling as well. I love seeing people interact with it.”
In effort to preserve these art pieces, last year the Public Arts Commission secured a five-year maintenance contract for permanent sculptures owned by the city. Funding for this initiative comes from the maintenance budget allocated to the Public Arts Commission. City park staff will receive training to perform necessary maintenance tasks, ensuring the sculptures are well-cared for and continue to enhance the city’s appeal.
“The piece needs to be able to sit outside for a whole year,” Public Arts Commission Chairman Justin Beck said. “It needs to withstand hard winter, snow plows coming by and throwing salt and stuff on the roads that gets plowed up and potentially causing deterioration, rust and that kind of stuff.”
While the event is a celebration of art, it also serves as a platform to recognize exceptional talent. The Sculpture Stroll features two distinct categories of recognition: Judge’s Choice and the People’s Choice. The Judge’s Choice is determined by a selected jury of local art experts, who evaluate the sculptures based on their artistic merits and unique qualities. In contrast, the People’s Choice award is decided through public voting, allowing residents and visitors to voice their preferences.
“The People’s Choice award is an exciting opportunity for community engagement,” Beck said. “We encourage everyone to participate by voting for their favorite sculpture.”
For those interested in experiencing the Sculpture Stroll, Baum suggested a route. Starting at West River Park, visitors can follow the riverfront and cross over the bridge to see “Lupine” and then proceed to up First Avenue before heading down Main Street. This route spans approximately 3 miles. For those seeking a shorter walk, starting at Gateway Park allows visitors to view around 10 sculptures within a six-block radius.
Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll continues to be an integral part of the city’s art scene enriching the community with its vibrant and ever-evolving collection. Through the dedication of volunteers and the support of local organization, the Sculpture Stroll proved a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with public art, fostering a sense of creativity and inspiration throughout Hutchinson.
Currently the Public Arts Commission is looking to fill a vacancy due to the passing of Jeri Jo Redman. They are actively seeking a new volunteer to join the committee. Interested individuals can apply by contacting any Public Art Commission member or visiting the City Center to fill out an application. The mayor appoints this volunteer position for a three-year term.