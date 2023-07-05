Hutchinson’s 10th annual Sculpture Stroll is underway, enchanting residents and visitors alike with an immersive outdoor gallery experience. Curated by Hutchinson Public Arts Commission, the Sculpture Stroll features an eclectic mix of styles and themes, offering something to captivate every passerby, from towering abstract structures to colorful detailed figures.

This year, the Stroll received 32 submissions, from which 13 sculptures were carefully selected by the commission. The selection process involved a thorough evaluation of each submission, considering factors such as artistic merit, suitability for specific locations and community appeal.

Tags