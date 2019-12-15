If you're a sculptor and interested in earning a $1,000 honorarium and/or a People's Choice cash award of $500, read on.
The Hutchinson Public Arts Commission's call for entries is open for the 2020 Sculpture Stroll. This public art program was started in 2013 as a way to showcase work from regional artists and to beautify public spaces. Nine highly visible display sites are available to exhibit pieces of temporary outdoor art for the term of one year, from May 2020 to May 2021.
This call for entries is open to artists age 18 or older. The deadline for entries is Jan. 31. Notification of acceptance is by March 1. For submission guidelines, visit bit.ly/38xfBiW.