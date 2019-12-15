People's choice is 'Slices of Heaven'

The voters have spoken. The winner of the 2018-19 Sculpture Stroll People’s Choice Award and $500 was “Slices of Heaven” by Craig Gray. The artist took a moment to pose with his creation during installation in May 2018 at Depot Marketplace.

 Photo courtesy of Jon Otteson

If you're a sculptor and interested in earning a $1,000 honorarium and/or a People's Choice cash award of $500, read on.

The Hutchinson Public Arts Commission's call for entries is open for the 2020 Sculpture Stroll. This public art program was started in 2013 as a way to showcase work from regional artists and to beautify public spaces. Nine highly visible display sites are available to exhibit pieces of temporary outdoor art for the term of one year, from May 2020 to May 2021.

This call for entries is open to artists age 18 or older. The deadline for entries is Jan. 31. Notification of acceptance is by March 1. For submission guidelines, visit bit.ly/38xfBiW.

