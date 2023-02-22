New sculptures will “bloom like the flowers” this spring.
That was the message of Morgan Baum, a member of Hutchinson’s Public Arts Commission, during a recent presentation to Hutchinson City Council on the annual sculpture stroll. Starting more than a decade ago, it’s one of the commission’s most noteworthy projects. It has grown from eight annually rotating sculptures to 13, with one of those sponsored by Citizen’s Bank and another by Ridgewater College.
“They’re just on loan to us,” Baum said. “We receive submissions from all over the country to be part of our stroll.”
The selected submissions were chosen from a pool of 31 this year and will be installed with help from Hutchinson’s parks staff.
“We also try and get a different array of colors, versus natural, ones that move, ones that are modern, classic,” Baum said. “We’re trying to make sure that the sculpture stroll has got a little of something for everybody.”
Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said the project is well received, and the city receives “a ton” of comments. Statues are expected to begin appearing on May 1.
“I think it’s great how the sculpture stroll has grown,” said City Council Member Chad Czmowski. “It started out pretty slow, but the sculptures have gotten a lot more dramatic across the board. It’s been a great program.”