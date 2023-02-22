'Gaia' earns 'People's Choice' award

The Hutchinson Public Arts Commission is responsible for the annual Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll. Pictured is the 2021-22 People’s Choice Award winner “Gaia” by Karman Rheault. The artist earned bragging rights and $500.

New sculptures will “bloom like the flowers” this spring.

That was the message of Morgan Baum, a member of Hutchinson’s Public Arts Commission, during a recent presentation to Hutchinson City Council on the annual sculpture stroll. Starting more than a decade ago, it’s one of the commission’s most noteworthy projects. It has grown from eight annually rotating sculptures to 13, with one of those sponsored by Citizen’s Bank and another by Ridgewater College.

Tags