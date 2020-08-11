Approximately 30 miles of McLeod County roads will undergo pavement preservation work beginning Wednesday, according to a press release from County Engineer John Brunkhorst.
The work includes a combination of seal coating with fog seal, and some scrub seal. Brunkhorst estimates the project will take about two days. During this time, the roads will remain open with flaggers and/or pilot cars to help guide traffic. Minor delays should be expected.
Seal coating is preventative maintenance that involves applying liquid emulsified asphalt to a blacktop surfaced road and covering it with aggregate. This extends the life of the roadway and helps hold off costly reconstruction. Fog sealing involves spraying the road with a thin layer of liquid emulsion (oil). The project was contracted to Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp of St. Cloud at a cost of about $600,000.
If you have questions about the project, call McLeod County Public Works at 320-484-4321, or email john.brunkhorst@co.mcleod.mn.us.