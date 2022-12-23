Santa Claus
Anderson W Rangel/unsplash.com

Editor’s note: It is history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, according to Newseum in Washington, D.C., and with good reason. Even after all these years, its message of belief in the unseen and in the goodness of man still resonates. It was Sept. 21, 1897, that 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Sun. Veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church responded with a timeless message.

Dear Editor:

Tags