Meghan's Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson, is hosting its second annual Autumn Festival 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
This event features hayrides, pumpkin carving and painting, music, games, hot cider and a bonfire.
The event is for students in grades 6-12 and young adults. Admission is $5, and there is a $15 family maximum.
Advance registration is required. If you wish to paint or carve a pumpkin, the deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 23. Guests are asked to bring a chair, too.
For more information or to register, call 320-234-6347 or email director@meghansplace.org.