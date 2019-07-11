If you want a firsthand look at plans for the proposed McLeod County Government Center, Tuesday may be your best bet.
In addition to storyboards that will show the building’s proposed layout and design, virtual reality goggles will be available for a 3D tour of the interior of the planned renovations to the Jungclaus Implement building. The public can visit 4-6 p.m. at 520 Chandler Ave. N., Glencoe.
Bids on the project are projected to be awarded next month.
The county purchased the former Jungclaus Implement building for $2.1 million, and a nearby lot and four residential properties for $357,000. To renovate the 33,000-square-foot building and increase usable space to 41,432 square feet, the county expects to spend $9.5 million. Other structures on those properties, namely homes and garages, are open for bids to be relocated.
The county plans to use the building to house the majority of county departments and services, including, in the short term, highway department operations based out of Glencoe. The courthouse will remain, but county offices housed across Glencoe would be consolidated. In addition to saving money on utilities, board members believe the consolidation will help departments operate more efficiently with shared staff, training and materials, and save more money in the process.