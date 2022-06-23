This summer the McLeod County Fair Foundation is teaming up with Sod House Theater and the McLeod County Historical Society to develop pop-up performances to be staged during the McLeod County Fair, Aug. 18-21.
Wanted are performers of any age to portray real and fictional characters in short productions. Stories will feature farming, baking, quilting, children's lives and the fair/carnival life told by characters dressed in late 1800s costumes to give fair attendees a taste of what life was like during the first year of the County Fair in 1872.
Rehearsal times are flexible and will take place between Aug. 8 and Aug. 17 in Hutchinson. You will receive a script sometime in early July, so you can begin memorization before the first rehearsal. Luverne Seifert, artistic director of Sod House Theater, will direct the vignettes. A stipend will be offered to performers in the show.
For more information, email Seifert at seif014@umn.edu or the McLeod County Fair Office at manager@mcleodcountyfair.com or all 320-587-2499.