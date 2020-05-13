Although senior programming is suspended at this time, the Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting a kayaking event at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, weather permitting.
Participants are asked to meet at the Les Kouba Landing at Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway in Hutchinson.
"Not even COVID-19 can stop our first kayaking outing of the season," said September Jacobsen, Hutchinson Event Center coordinator.
Social distancing will be observed. To participate, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. If you have a kayak, bring it along, otherwise call the Senior Center.