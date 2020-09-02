The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting two kayak adventures:
- Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Lake Stella near Darwin. Meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., and caravan to the public access. If driving separate, meet at 3 p.m. at the public access.
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Roberts Park, 1605 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at the park.
Advance registration is required to participate in these free outings. To register, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. Need a kayak? No problem. Just let them know. If you have an extra kayak to share, let them know that, too.