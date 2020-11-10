The Hutchinson Senior Center, which is housed in the Event Center, 1005 State Highway !5 S., was expected to open this week. Unfortunately due to the uptick in COVID cases, the re-opening has been canceled for now. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656.
Senior Center re-opening canceled for now
Kay Johnson
Kay Johnson
