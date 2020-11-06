After nearly eight months of being closed, senior programming at the Hutchinson Event Center is launching back up again Monday, Nov. 9, with limited programming.
Senior programming closed back in mid-March, at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’ve had several requests to reopen,” said September Jacobsen, coordinator at Hutchinson Event Center. “We looked at models of other senior centers that have been open. We thought we could provide adequate space.”
Seniors had been gathering outside in Hutchinson, but with the weather turning cold, Jacobsen said there is a desire for a place to meet indoors. The facility will offer card games, exercise activities and ping-pong. One activity will be hosted at a time, with time in between to allow sufficient opportunity to clean and sanitize. The activities were chosen because they can accommodate social distancing.
In addition to social distancing, visitors must wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth, and frequently sanitize. No food may be brought inside and no beverages will be served. Visitors may bring individual water or beverage bottles. Those who do not follow guideline will be asked to leave. The city also recently installed a new air quality system in the Community Center.
“Even with these precautions in place, the center cannot guarantee (a) 100 percent virus free environment,” stated a newsletter. “Those who voluntarily attend any senior program should be aware there is always a potential risk factor.”