The annual ice show is the highlight of the year for Hutchinson Figure Skating Association skaters. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate all that they have learned and accomplished. For seniors, it’s a bittersweet event because as much as it’s exciting, it also marks their final turn on the show ice. This year there are four skaters saying their farewells.
Brooke Johnson, a senior at Hutchinson High School, has been skating since age 6, which makes 2023 her 12th year. She was introduced to skating through friends who were skaters.
“I remember my mom taking me to my very first skating practice, and I quickly realized I loved being on the ice,” she said.
Johnson has continued with the sport because she has always enjoyed being on the ice and challenging herself with learning new elements and passing ISI freestyle levels.
“I have also enjoyed all the friendships I’ve made over the years,” she added.
When it comes to skating memories, Johnson recalled going to skating competitions with friends and getting to skate with her dad each year in the Dad/Daughter routine for the annual ice skating show.
When it comes to ice skating, Johnson would recommend the sport to others.
“It has been a great experience being part of the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association and participating in all of the skating competitions,” she said.
When she isn’t on the ice, Johnson enjoys dancing — having participated in studio dance for 12 years and as a member of the Hutchinson High School Showstoppers Dance Team for the past five years. She also enjoys hanging out with her friends, shopping and traveling.
Following graduation in June, Johnson will attend Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, where she plans to major in exercise science on the pre-med track.
And when it comes to skating, she plans to continue the sport but in a different way.
“I’m hoping to join a figure skating organization in Omaha, where I can help coach younger skaters,” she said. “I also hope to skate for fun in my free time, as well.”
As much as it’s the skater on the ice, it’s often a family affair when it comes to giving rides to and from lessons and other skating-related activities. Sally Johnson, Brooke’s mom, shares her thoughts about these experiences.
“Saying goodbye to figure skating and HFSA will be so difficult for our family,” she said. “Figure skating has been such a large part of our lives for the past 12 years and has been something that Brooke has loved ever since she first stepped on the ice when she was 6 years old. It has been a true joy watching her grow as a figure skater and perform on the ice. We have so many wonderful memories from all of the skating competitions, exhibitions, annual shows, and especially the dad/daughter skating performances, which Brooke and my husband have been a part of for the past 8 years. In fact, my husband learned how to skate just so he could participate in the dad/daughter performances with Brooke.”
Although mom doesn’t skate, she enjoys watching those that can and appreciated all the hard work that goes into learning how to skate.
“These figure skaters work hard at their sport and have developed discipline and perseverance in trying to master the different levels of skating,” she said. “Along with all of the technical aspects of figure skating, so many wonderful friendships have been made along the way between not only the figure skaters, but between the parents too. We will truly miss HFSA and are grateful for the many years that we were able to participate. Thank you for the memories HFSA!”
Elizabeth Becker, a senior at Central High School in Norwood Young America, came to skating at age 12. She first skated on a small stream near her home, but decided to join the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association after watching her second cousin perform in a spring ice skating show.
Becker has stayed with the sport because she enjoys skating and the exercise it provides. When it comes to favorite memories, the most recent White Bear Lake competition comes to mind.
Like Johnson she would recommend the sport to others.
“It is great exercise and a fun way to challenge yourself and learn new skills,” she said.
When it comes to other interests, “I love drawing, animating, crocheting, reading fantasy fiction and listening to a variety of music,” Becker said.
Her post-graduation plans include attending a four-year college, but she has yet to make a decision as to where. Becker’s future major: “Studies (that) lead to a career in a creative field of some sort,” she said.
“I hope to keep skating after high school and am looking at colleges that have figure skating clubs to do so,” she said. “I really enjoy skating for fun and also for the sense of accomplishment it provides as I improve over time.”
Bryn Ziegler is a senior at Hutchinson High School. She started skating at age 2. She credits her parents for her early introduction. They took her to open ice.
“I don’t remember much from when I was younger, but I must have liked it enough to keep going to practices,” she said. “I have since enjoyed the family its created in the association and the friends it’s brought me.”
When it comes to favorite skating memories, Ziegler said it was going to soloist practice the past years with her friends.
Would she recommend skating to others? You bet.
“Even if you don’t compete, it’s a fun way to be with your friends and get away from everything else,” she said.
When she’s not on the ice, Ziegler enjoys traveling, hanging out with friends, playing/watching sports, staying active, and going to the lake in the summer.
After graduation, the HHS senior plans to attend St. Scholastic College in Duluth to major in nursing with the hopes of later becoming a nurse anesthetist.
Like the other seniors, she, too, hopes to keep skating after high school, but at a smaller level.
“I will probably try to do coaching of some sort,” she said. “Other than that, I plan to spend the next couple years focusing on college and potentially playing volleyball.”
Maya Bacon, a senior at Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, chose not to participate in the senior interview.