2022-23 HFSA Senior Skaters

The Hutchinson Figure Skating Association offers coaching, classes and competitions for students. It also hosts the annual ice skating show in partnership with Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education. 

The annual ice show is the highlight of the year for Hutchinson Figure Skating Association skaters. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate all that they have learned and accomplished. For seniors, it’s a bittersweet event because as much as it’s exciting, it also marks their final turn on the show ice. This year there are four skaters saying their farewells.

Brooke Johnson, a senior at Hutchinson High School, has been skating since age 6, which makes 2023 her 12th year. She was introduced to skating through friends who were skaters.

