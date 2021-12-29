If you’ve ever attended an activity at senior programming or an event at the Hutchinson Event Center, you’ve probably met September Jacobsen, event center/senior programming coordinator. Since 2002, she’s been the one with the ready smile and welcoming greeting. She’s also penned the monthly newsletter, planned fundraisers, arranged activities, worked with clients on their special events and kept both city operations moving forward.
In the December edition of the Senior Newsletter, Jacobsen announced her retirement at the end of 2021. While many will miss her enthusiasm and can-do attitude, she’s not going anywhere.
“Don’t think you have gotten rid of me,” Jacobsen said. “I will be here on the other side of programming enjoying the variety of activities that are available.”
Looking back on her 19-year career with the city of Hutchinson, Jacobsen said one of the changes she has observed is the age of folks using senior programming. They’re younger and more active.
“I love the energy and willingness to be active,” she said.
Jacobsen also has seen changes in event planning. One way businesses are working to make their meetings more appealing is through technology, which required Jacobsen and the Event Center to get up to date.
“Keeping their meetings interactive and engaging their clients/members has definitely ‘upgraded’ the quality of their meetings,” she said. “The event center has been the perfect location for large banquets and annual business meetings. We have hosted numerous events with attendees being in the 300 to 500 count.”
Like businesses everywhere, senior programming and the Hutchinson Event Center weren’t immune from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was tough,” she said. “It was very hard not seeing the seniors. We are slowly getting participants back. Everyone is being cautious, which is a good thing. The event center was hurt the most with weddings. However, the center was one place large enough to accommodate social distancing for meetings — once people were able to meet (in-person) again. Meetings are still being booked on a regular basis.”
Retirement is often a good time to revisit favorite career memories. Jacobsen admitted there were many for her.
“I can not even choose a favorite senior memory,” she said. “There are too many. I am happiest knowing that I could be a part of their lives. And the laughter and smiles and a few tears we’ve shared are what I treasure most.”
Looking forward, Jacobsen said senior programming is changing with a definite push toward activities geared more to the active, but not necessarily younger senior.
“I feel people 55 or older want to be healthy, active, involved,” she said. “Julie Jensen coordinates a top-notch tour program. We offer several different types of exercise programs including ping-pong, kayaking, snowshoeing, book clubs, pickle ball, and who can pass up a good card game? As far as the event center, we love hearing how welcoming the center is and how lucky Hutchinson is to have such a nice facility.”
With work in her rearview mirror, Jacobsen has no special plans.
“I will be enjoying senior programming,” she said. “Being able to share so many years has been such a blessing. ... My heart is forever grateful.”