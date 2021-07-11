He put a double-barreled 12-gauge shotgun under his chin and pulled the trigger. He survived, but, as you can imagine, a lot of damage was done.
They were not sure if he would ever see again. Nevertheless, weeks later in the hospital his vision returned. There were no mirrors in his room — they had purposely been removed. When he finally got a blurry reflection of himself in a metal bedpan, he immediately tried jumping out of an upper-story window, but the window was sealed.
I met Tim more than 20 years later and after he had endured many major and minor surgeries. He was giving hunting seminars (initially doctors did not believe he would ever talk again). You could tell something had happened, but the doctors had done an incredible job of restoration using other muscles, skin grafts, bones, and even a piece of his skull.
Knowing his background, I could not look at him without seeing the mercy of God. I still hold a deep sense of gratitude for his life being spared.
According to the Bible, when a person comes to know Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior, something supernatural starts to take place. Each believer begins to take on a Christlikeness. The Apostle Paul pointed out to the believers in Corinth that they were “being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit” (2 Corinthians 3:18b). Paul explained to the Christians in Rome that it is ultimately God’s will that every genuine believer be “conformed to the image of his Son” (Romans 8:29b).
For some, these changes may start out almost imperceptibly. With others it may be rather dramatic like the Apostle Paul whose life took a sensational U-turn on the Damascus Road (Acts 9). He went from being a passionate persecutor of the church to becoming one of the greatest preachers and teachers this world has ever known.
How about you? Has your life been changed?
Unfortunately, there are times when we Christians fail to look very much like Christ. Indeed, the image of Jesus that we convey is often little more than a “blurry reflection” of Him. There have been occasions when I have gotten a little glimpse of myself in the bed pan of life, and let me just say, it is never a pretty sight. I am obviously still in need of many more spiritual surgeries.
However, the good news for every genuine believer is that once God starts His renovation and restoration process in us, He completes the task. God never gives up on the project, regardless of how difficult it may seem. Indeed, Paul encouraged the believers in Philippi by saying, “Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6).
Be encouraged, friend. Today we may feel like a construction zone that has no end, but one day we will be like Him.