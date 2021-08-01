Summer is rolling on and many of you are finding time to relax at a beach or rest around campfires and being outdoors. There is great value in rest and relaxation in our busy and stressed-out world. I would also like to suggest a few things that can be restorative not just for your body, but also restorative for your soul during the summer.
One of the things we can do is seek to restore our relationships. Perhaps this is a time to restore and strengthen your relationships with your spouse, your family, or your friends. Jesus instructed us to “Love one another.” John 15:12-13 says, “This is My commandment, that you love one another, just as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends.” Pool parties, barbecues, sitting around campfires all provide space to love those you are with, whether they be family, loved ones or friends.
Another restorative practice would be to get reacquainted with the Bible. Maybe it has been a long time since you have read the Bible. Or maybe it is just on rare occasions you read the Bible. Maybe you do a lot of reading because you are a student and yet it never includes the Bible. Now that you may have at least a little more spare time, why not dedicate some of your time to read the Bible? Maybe read your Bible at your own pace. Or consider becoming part of some summer Bible study. This is a great way to learn about Jesus and Christianity, or if you follow Jesus, to grow in your love for Him. The Bible has been given to us by God through specific authors and it shows us His will for our lives.
Author Scot McKnight in his book "Following King Jesus" writes, “A relational approach … focuses on the Bible as God’s written communication with us. The Bible is like a spoken message or a letter from God addressed to God’s people, not unlike the words we might speak or write in order to communicate something to someone we love.”
How do you view the Bible? What is your relationship to the Bible? Reading the Bible can seem difficult for some. Perhaps if we think of the Bible as loving words from someone who cares deeply about us, we may find reading our Bibles more rejuvenating. Psalm 119:9-10 says, "How can a young man keep his way pure? By keeping it according to Your word. With all my heart I have sought You; do not let me wander from Your commandments.”
Another restorative practice might be relearning how to pray. If your habit is only praying on a Sunday or when you are worried about some problem, perhaps you can establish prayer as a daily habit. Summer can be a time to restore your heart and soul.