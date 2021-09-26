We are living in, what seems to me, incredibly selfish times.
I may be looking at our age with jaded lenses, but it seems like we are more centered ourselves than ever before. This is not a good thing. It leads to attitudes that say, “It’s my way or the highway.” It leads to the breakup of friendships, and it is causing rifts throughout society.
Where we used to bear with one another and at times agree to disagree, instead today it seems like we are only interested in ourselves, and if someone/anyone disagrees with us, we don’t try and talk it out, we just shout about how we are right, and they are wrong. This attitude has a way of fracturing us apart and making us think that we really don’t need anyone else, that I will be OK all by myself.
The problem with this selfishness is that it is inherently sinful! Martin Luther speaks of sin as being curved in on oneself. The idea that sin is really all about me and my wants and desires and needs, and so we become expert navel gazers, only caring about the self, and we become mired in sin.
And God Himself says this about how we are to be: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. For as we share abundantly in Christ’s sufferings, so through Christ we share abundantly in comfort too.” (2nd Corinthians 1:3-5)
God creates us as dependent creatures. First and foremost, we depend on Him for all that we need to support this body and life and for our salvation from sin, eternal death, and hell. And second, we depend on one another for care in the midst of this life. Children need parents. Husbands need wives. We need friends and even the strangers who give us help in all situations.
We can live selfish lives, only thinking about ourselves, and living in misery alone. Or we can repent of our sin, receive forgiveness from God, and we can go out into the wide world and work alongside people helping them and serving them. Showing forth our faith in Christ Jesus as we serve others. Living to help others and allowing others to help us as well.
This is the life that God has called us to live. Living for other people instead of only for ourselves. This selfless style of living will not save us eternally, but it is a way of living that seeks to live out the faith we have in Christ Jesus who gave Himself up for us so that we might be saved by His death on the cross for us.