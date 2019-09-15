I don’t think I’m alone when I say I am not a fan of change. Change is something we all sort of avoid. Sure, there is the occasional person who thrives on the adrenaline that comes with change, but I would suggest that there are fewer people than we think in this category.
Right now at Oak Heights, we are going through the change that happens with time. We recently said “good bye” to our senior pastor of 12 years as he and his wife retired. It is a bittersweet time in the church life. It is a time of sadness as we have come to love and be comfortable with the Rev. Todd and Mei Li being part of our community and, yet in the same breath, we rejoice with them in all that they will be able to experience in their retirement.
As I reflect on these emotions I am constantly being bombarded with the reminder of the Israelites as they left Egypt. As they left in chaos, as they were protected from the Egyptians with a wind storm and then crossed the Sea of Reeds on dry land, they were witnesses to some of God’s amazing capabilities. Yet, here they were complaining. They complained about the food, the heat, you name it, they complained.
As we read the story of the Exodus, we can see ourselves in the Israelites. We can see ourselves, as change happens, complaining that life isn’t “as it used to be,” or “not what I expected.” We rarely, if ever, think about what God has in store for us, how He can use these moments of change. The Israelites were told over and over again they were headed to the promised land. They were witnesses to some of the most amazing miracles that humans have witnessed, and yet they couldn’t see past their own current wishes.
As you experience change, whether it be the changing of seasons, the changing of grades for your kids, or the general change of pace that we have as we go through each phase of life, I want to first encourage you: You are not alone. Like the Israelites in the desert, God went before them and He went with them. God is with you in these changes.
I also want to challenge you to watch for God in these moments. Lean into His amazing presence in our lives and lean into the promises that He has laid before you in His word.
Our vacation Bible school song this summer said it best, “There’s a whole lotta change coming your way, and like it or not nothing stays the same. So hold on tight and follow real close, ’cause God is good and He’s in control.”
God is good and He is in control through the steady times and the changes. Amen.