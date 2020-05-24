For 40 years, I umpired baseball. About 30 years ago, I worked behind the plate in a high school conference championship in another state where we lived.
With two outs and no one on in the sixth inning, and down by two runs, the visiting team’s batter hit a line drive over the third base line into left field. As the ball was about to land, the third baseman jumped into my field of vision, obstructing my view of where the ball hit the ground, fair or foul. I did not see it hit, all I saw was the ball rolling into fair territory. So, I called it fair. The third baseman insisted it landed foul, but I did not see anything but a fair ball. The worst part for the home team was that the next two batters got on base and, with bases loaded, the next batter hit a grand slam home run to win the game.
The third baseman kept apologizing to his team that his actions cost them the game.
Peter the Apostle wrote in 1 Peter 1:3-7, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. … In this you greatly rejoice, though … you have been grieved by various trials, that the genuineness of your faith, … may be found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ."
The excitement and the pressures of life, especially now, may cause us to react in ways that hurt ourselves and others — like that third baseman. God gives us new life through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He wants us to have a genuine and authentic faith in Him so that when we meet Him face to face, either in death or when He returns, we will not have to make excuses for our actions. God strengthens us today with the resurrection power that He used to raise Jesus from the dead.
Knowing the God in which he believed, Peter wrote, “Prepare your minds for actions” (1 Peter 1:13). By keeping our attitudes right and our minds focused on Jesus Christ — as it says in Hebrews 12:2 — we will consistently know to do what is best for everyone. With all the voices and information bombarding us daily, it may become difficult to decipher the truth. But, you will never go wrong with Jesus Christ.
How is your attitude? Have you even thought about Jesus Christ lately? Looking over your life, will you end up making lots of excuses for your actions? Or is your faith genuine? Are you excited and looking forward to that day when you will see Jesus Christ face to face?
As you prepare to get back into life, check out God’s word, the Bible. Read a Psalm or one of the gospels, and ask God to speak to you.