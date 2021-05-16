On Thursday, May 13, the church celebrates the ascension of our Lord Jesus Christ, His coronation as King of Heaven.
It is a celebration that marks for us that the Second Person of the Holy Trinity, the Son of God, became man. He took up our flesh by means of the Virgin Mary. His Holy Spirit overshadowed her. He was conceived in her without the aid of a man, with only God as His Father, His only-begotten from eternity and His only-begotten of a woman in time. All this that He might raise up for Himself in Himself a worthy sacrifice to atone for all the sinners who ever sinned.
By being Man, God has fulfilled the Law in His dying, rising, and in His ascending.
One of the Holy Three is one of us. God is our brother. By virtue of that holy incarnation, His Father is our Father. To heaven, the body mocked, beaten and nailed to the cross, but raised again to life, has gone. From there He sends His Holy Spirit, the Spirit of Truth who lives in us and leads us into all truth, who bears witness of Him and what He has done.
From there He mediates and intercedes. He advocates. At the right hand of the Father He pleads our case. But His body in heaven is exalted, glorified, for this Man, flesh of our flesh and bone of our bone, ransom for our sin, is also God, has always been God and will never cease to be God. There is no division between His natures, human and divine. There is only one Christ.
He is capable of being everywhere in the flesh as God for He is omnipresent. He has no limitations, save those He sets for Himself. So it is that He who ascends into heaven promises to His disciples, and also to us, “Lo, I am with you always.” And He is.
His body ascended. But He, his body borne of Mary, is not gone. He is present for us in Word and Sacrament. Christ ascended into heaven, but Christ is here. He joins us to heaven, to angels, and to the saints before us.
The Ascension is not about Christ leaving us, for He has not left. It is about Christ preceding us. He goes to prepare a place for us even as He is still with us, still for us, still in us.
He who broke down the gates of Hell that locked us in has also broken down the gates of Heaven that kept us out. His holy, precious blood and His innocent suffering and death has paved the way, broken the trail. He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. There is no one to accuse you. There is no more guilt, shame, or regret. Your sins are forgotten.
Death is dead. Life lives. Heaven is open. For Christ, Our Brother and our Savior, has ascended, has gone up with a shout. Let the shout be “Hallelujah!” Praise the Lord.