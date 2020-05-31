Come Lord Jesus be our guest and let these gifts to us be blessed. Amen. It’s a simple prayer that most Christians know, whereby we ask Jesus to be present at our meal, in our homes and in our lives. When we call on Jesus, we aren’t just remembering to remember Him, but instead we are asking for Him to bless our space with his presence, to be the honored guest. The amazing thing is that he actual does it. Jesus is actually present with us. The more amazing thing is that he isn’t satisfied with simply being the guest. No, he makes himself the host. He insists on it. He is kind of rude that way. If you invited someone into your home and then they quickly start renovating the place, you would likely ask them to leave. That’s the risk we take with Jesus.
Remember the story of Jesus and Zacchaeus? Luke tells us that Jesus “entered Jericho and was passing through.” Instead, he seeks out Zacchaeus and declares that he “must stay” at his house today. If you read the whole story you will see that the moment he gets in, Jesus starts to make major changes in Zacchaeus’ life. Jesus quickly goes from being a guest, to being the one who is calling all the shots. The nerve of this guy! This doesn’t only happen with Zacchaeus though, it happens with Mary and Martha, and countless others throughout scripture.
Perhaps my favorite example of this can be found in Luke 24, when the risen Jesus appears to two disciples who do not yet recognize him. While walking on the road to Emmaus, Jesus asks playful questions that cause Cleopas and the unnamed disciple to share the hope they had in Christ. A hope that was all but gone after the crucifixion. When the two reached their destination, they invited this stranger in to eat and stay with them. Incognito Jesus agrees, and while sitting at the table with them, he “took bread, gave thanks, broke it and gave it to them.” Not the type of thing a simple guest does. Jesus quickly goes from being the guest to being the esteemed host.
So why does this matter? What does this have to do with our lives now here in Hutchinson? While we are hunkered down in fear at home or while we grumble at the mess we are in with this virus stuff, how does Jesus being a host instead of a guest matter? Well, you see, there is a promise tucked ever so neatly in all of this. A promise for you and me. A promise that isn’t like so many of the promises thrown our way by people. This is a promise you can trust. After all, when God makes a promise you can be sure he will stick to it! What is this promise? You see, just like those two disciples and just like Zacchaeus, Jesus will never abandon you when you need him the most. Furthermore, he isn’t waiting for you to get your life together or for you to invite him into your heart. He’s blowing past all those formalities and he is making himself the host of your life, even now as you read this. That means that although these are scary times, Jesus is here and walking beside you through it all. Furthermore, he isn’t bothered by your fears or doubts. He isn’t going to bail on you now. He sees your sin and he loves you anyway. He ate with Zacchaeus after all. So take heart, God is here and he is the host of our lives. Amen to that!