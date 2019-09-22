A member of my church who is now deceased regularly said to me, “Pastor, old people have to die, young people can die.”
Now it always sounded better when he said it because he always said it in German and then translated it into English for me, since I don’t speak German. But whether it is in German or English, the idea conveyed is the same: We will all die, and we will all deal with death at some point in our lives.
Death is all around us, and we are always looking to see if we know someone who has died. People listen to the radio for the funeral announcements. They read the paper and look for the obituaries. They use the internet to find out if someone they know has died and when the funeral service is. And then when we find out someone has died who we knew or were associated with, we have to deal with that grief.
So what do we as Christians do about death? Do we think about it as a friend? As just one last natural step, the way life is supposed to end? Or do we think about it as an enemy?
St. Paul says that it is an enemy. In 1 Corinthians 15:26, Paul writes, “The last enemy to be defeated is death.” Death is not a friend. Death is not natural. When God created the world, there was no death. Death only comes about because of sin. With the entrance of sin into the world, death comes right behind.
We commit sins that can kill us. Sin causes the body to break down, and disease wreaks havoc on us. And we know this terrible reality. Death separates people. It takes parents away from children, spouses from each other, and splits apart friends. This is not what God intended.
But as St. Paul tells us, death is an enemy to be defeated. And Jesus does just that. He dies on the cross, but the tomb cannot hold Him. And because of Him, death cannot hold us forever either.
The work of Christ on the cross saves us, gives us everlasting life. And so the writers of the Bible refer to death as sleep from which we will awaken. Death cannot hold us, because we are joined to Christ and the life that He gives us through baptism, the Lord’s supper and His Word. We will rise again, on the last day, when our bodies will rise and be joined to our souls again.
And for us as we deal with the grief that comes from losing a loved one, this is comforting. We have not lost our loved ones forever. We will see them again in Heaven.
St. Paul tells us in 1 Thessalonians 4 that we ought not grieve as those who have no hope. We have hope in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He, who has died for us, rose from the grave to defeat death for us, and He will bring us with Him through death to heaven.
And so our loved ones who have died in the true faith are already enjoying that life everlasting, and we will see them again when we join them there in Heaven. What comfort this is for us this side of Heaven. Death is defeated, life in Christ is the victor.