In the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, we find some of Jesus’ most lasting and perhaps influential words. Matthew 7:12 puts it this way: “In everything, do to others as you would have them do to you; for this is the law and the prophets.”
The Golden Rule is a seemingly easy measure; a quick self-check that we do to remind ourselves to treat others with the dignity and respect we hope they would show to us. Many proudly claim the Golden Rule as a part of our Christian faith, and rightfully so as we have these two different authors who attribute the words to Jesus.
But would it surprise you to know that the basic principles of the Golden Rule existed long before and nations away from Jesus? The more we dig into ancient texts and the more we learn about other religions, cultures and philosophies, the more we realize that this idea that we should treat others as we wish to be treated cannot be attributed to any one group or leader exclusively.
A writing from Jainism, a religion arising out of India more than 600 years before Christ, says, “One should treat all creatures in the world as one would like to be treated (Mahavira, Sutrakritanga).
From Taoism we read, “Regard your neighbor’s gain as your own gain, and your neighbor’s loss as your own loss (Lao Tzu, T’ai Shang Kan Ying Pien, 213-218).
Muhammad, the founder of Islam wrote, “Not one of you truly believes until you wish for others what you wish for yourself.”
And from Judaism (Hillel, Talmud, Shabbat 31a) we read, “What is hateful to you, do not do to your neighbor. This is the whole Torah; all the rest is commentary.”
I carry a deep sadness about the schisms in the world. That sadness is deepest over religious schism; when religious leaders declare that theirs is the one, true representation of the sacred. Each of us has principles that lead us. Many of us have one group of holy writings and/or one idea of a supreme being or beings to whom we look for strength and guidance. We walk in faith, and when we’re living into the fullness of what our religion calls us to be it makes the world a better place.
The great irony is that we spend too much of our energy fighting about what we believe to be true but will never know in this lifetime. Not one of us knows the mind of our Creator. Not one of us can say for certain that our faith lineage is the only one in which the Holy One was involved. And yet we allow these beliefs to separate us.
I’m calling for a new way of being in the world. I’m calling for love and compassion and basic respect for humanity and all of creation to be our guiding principles because as Sikhism Guru Granth Sahib reminds us, “I am a stranger to no one; and no one is a stranger to me. Indeed, I am a friend to all.”