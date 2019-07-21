A few years back my teenage daughter, Faith, and I were deer hunting in South Dakota. Although it was October, it was unseasonably warm. Faith was participating in the youth rifle hunt and I was using my longbow. We were in a prairie dog village located above a small grove of trees. It is a beautiful piece of public land that overlooks the mighty Missouri River. I was searching for a good place for her to sit while I attempted to make a stalk through the grove of trees below.
I eventually found what looked like a great place for her to set up and was about to sit down to make sure it was great. Suddenly, I began hearing this strange buzzing-type sound. My hearing is not what it once was (at least that is what my wife keeps saying). Next to where I was about to sit was a bush with some tiny berries. And, although it was quite windy, the berries were not moving. “Hmmm,” I inwardly wondered, “What is that loud buzzing sound?” (Please note: I am not always the brightest bulb in the package!)
Fortunately, at that moment Faith yelled, “Rattlesnake!” Both of us jumped back and the big rattlesnake looped into a prairie dog hole. Faith explained that the large rattler was raised up and about to strike one of us in the leg or, perhaps, me in the behind!
I am grateful for the warnings that the rattlesnake, and my teenage daughter, gave that day. Those warnings saved me from pain — and, perhaps, lots of embarrassment.
Because God cares about us, the Bible gives lots of warnings. Jesus Himself warned a religious leader named Nicodemus that a person cannot get into heaven unless they have been born again. He emphasized this need by repeating it to him. Jesus said, “You should not be surprised at my saying, ‘You must be born again’” (John 3:7).
Later the Apostle Paul pointed out that the historical record of events contained in the Old Testament should serve as a warning for every believer. After listing some of the sins the Israelites were guilty of committing, he then pointed out to the Christians in the city of Corinth, “These things occurred as examples to keep us from setting our hearts on evil things as they did” (1 Corinthians 10:6).
Paul also told a young preacher named Timothy to be faithful in proclaiming the word of God. He then went on to explain why. He cautioned, “For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear” (2 Timothy 4:3).
The disciple John warned of the need to be discerning. He said, “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world” (1 John 4:1). He did not want his readers to be deceived.
Some of us get so used to seeing warning labels that we regularly ignore them. Indeed, some warnings are almost silly. However, those from rattlesnakes, and especially the Word of God, should be heeded.