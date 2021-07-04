God’s Word in Joshua 1:9 tells us, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified and do not be overwhelmed, because the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
Just imagine what it must have been like to be Joshua when God spoke those words to him. He was being sent to lead the Israelites across the Jordan River to take possession of the special land God promised to give them. But Joshua was taking over for Moses, who led Israel so faithfully for the past 40 years. God had called Moses to his eternal home in heaven. How could Joshua follow in the footsteps of such a great man? Would these rebellious Israelites follow him?
Joshua must have remembered a time 40 years earlier when God gave the Israelites their first chance to enter their new home. They refused to enter because they didn’t trust God could give them victory over their enemies. Why would things be any different this time? Was Joshua up to the task of leading these people?
What opportunities has your Lord given you to serve him? Are we up to the task? You’ve probably noticed it’s not easy to do God’s work in the world today. Increasingly, there are those who are trying to remove all mentions of God from public places. Try to tell people about Jesus and you’ll often be told to keep your beliefs to yourself. Maybe it would be easier to just say nothing. We’ve all been there. We’ve all failed to do the work the Lord gave us because we were afraid or we didn’t feel qualified.
First, be assured that your Lord has forgiven you of all your sins through his Son Jesus Christ. Jesus wasn’t afraid to take the task given to him. He willingly took all our failures to serve God on himself. He bore these and all our other sins to the cross, where he cast them away as he sacrificed his life for us. Your failures and mine have been washed clean in the blood of Jesus.
Remember also that your Lord tells you not to be afraid. Your Lord has commanded you to be strong and courageous, just as he commanded Joshua. Your Lord promises he will be with you wherever you go.
Remember that Jesus didn’t have it easy as he tried to do his heavenly Father’s work. He was opposed by many people. Finally his enemies arrested him and had him put to death. Jesus fully understands the opposition we’re up against and he knows exactly how to help us.
You may not be given the task of leading a couple million people into their new homeland, but that doesn’t make the work your Lord has given you any less important. Ask him to go with you in your task. Your Lord granted Joshua success in his work. He promises to go with you always and help you to carry out every mission he gives you.