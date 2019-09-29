I’ve got a confession to make. When I was younger, I was terrified of girls. On one hand, there wasn’t anything I wanted more than their attention (and likely, their affection), but I didn’t know how to get it. I felt awkward and confused. I wanted to talk to them, but I didn’t know where to start.
Looking back, I understand this fear a little more clearly. It boiled down to a matter of approval or rejection. I thought there was no reason that they would like me for who I was. I thought that I had a 100 percent chance of rejection. Forget about slim chances; I had none. Why on earth would they want to talk to a guy like me? And so I learned to protect myself. Rather than risk rejection, I just avoided girls and wondered about them from afar. I even quit my favorite class, choir, so that I wouldn’t have to face this fear on a daily basis.
Sometimes I think we give God the same treatment, don’t we? For one reason or another, we get this thought in our head that if it came to trying to seek God, we would have a 100 percent chance of rejection. He knows what I’ve done. He knows what I think. If God is so good or mighty or powerful, then why on earth would he concern himself with an insignificant person like me?
And so we protect ourselves. We hide from God. We disavow him. We avoid him. We think that if we reject God first, it won’t hurt so bad if we’re rejected by him. We’re in control of our own destiny, and that feels good. But here’s the problem: God isn’t like those girls. He isn’t human, and we don’t face a 100 percent chance of rejection. In fact, it’s the opposite. Here’s what God says: “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
Even though we’re messed up, insignificant people, Jesus came for us. He was tortured for us. He died for us. He endured all of that so he could restore right relationships with us. With you.
Do you know how God feels about you?
Sometimes, we feel unworthy. We feel like we don’t measure up. But the Bible shows God putting painstaking care into each and every one of us. It tells us that God has woven us together, knit together our limbs, and knows each and every hair on our heads. He cares about you. You aren’t an accident. You aren’t a mistake. He created you. His image is in you. And He wants to be with you.
We would do well to remember the great lengths to which God has gone to restore right relationships with his people! I’d love to say that God’s approval of me is based upon my own morality, but it’s not. God’s faithfulness does not depend on ours, and I’m thankful for that.