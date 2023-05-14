I wear a Versa 3 Fitbit on my left wrist. I love it because it tells me how many steps a day I walk and how many miles I walk every day. The watch also has other features. It has a time display, it tells me how many floors I walk up, it gives me notifications when I have a text and even tells me how many hours I sleep. There are a lot of things the watch can do but one of the things I also pay attention to is the Heart Rate Monitor. It tracks my heart rate 24/7 so I can know what my heart rate is at all times.
Some people have heart rate monitors and they use them because they may have experienced chest pain, shortness of breath, a racing heartbeat or other conditions that requires them to have their heart monitored. This tells the doctor what is going on with a person’s heart.
I believe God monitors our hearts as well. God knows the condition of our hearts. God observes our hearts and responds to our hearts. God sees the heart that is turned away from Him. God sees the heart that is cold or indifferent toward Him. God sees the fragmentation of our hearts as we seek so many other things than God.
God also sees the heart that is seeking after Him. God sees the heart that is willing to respond to Him with wholehearted admiration, respect, and commitment to Him as the greatest and highest eternal One. In John 4:23 Jesus says, “But an hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for such people the Father seeks to be His worshipers.” Jesus spoke these words to a woman that had been married 5 times and was now living with someone. She was so ashamed of her life that she would go to a well in the heat of the day when few if any others were around. God knew her heart, monitored her heart, desired that she would worship God with her heart in spirit and truth.
It is as if God has a “heart monitor” installed in every person. And when the heart truly reaches out to God as God, God hears and responds. God hears and responds to any and all people and desires that we worship Him in spirit and truth. God loves it when He sees this kind of heart.
Where is your heart? Proverbs 23:26 says, “Give me your heart, my son, and let your eyes delight in my ways.” God wants us to give Him our hearts and find joy in His ways. God wants us to love Him with our heart and to set our will on His ways. Could God be calling you to surrender your heart to Him today? He has His heart monitor on your life and on my life. God sees our hearts.
— The Rev. Howard Anderson is pastor at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson.