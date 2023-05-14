Bible and cross

I wear a Versa 3 Fitbit on my left wrist. I love it because it tells me how many steps a day I walk and how many miles I walk every day. The watch also has other features. It has a time display, it tells me how many floors I walk up, it gives me notifications when I have a text and even tells me how many hours I sleep. There are a lot of things the watch can do but one of the things I also pay attention to is the Heart Rate Monitor. It tracks my heart rate 24/7 so I can know what my heart rate is at all times.

Some people have heart rate monitors and they use them because they may have experienced chest pain, shortness of breath, a racing heartbeat or other conditions that requires them to have their heart monitored. This tells the doctor what is going on with a person’s heart.

The Rev. Howard Anderson is pastor at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson.