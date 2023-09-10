I have a young pointer that is always working. I love watching Ivory Arrow’s smooth gate and pleasing profile. But most of all, I am amazed at how she is always hunting — whether it is a field or forest. Even when she locks up on a bird and becomes like a statue — she is still working. She stands silently pointing toward an often unseen, but clearly scented bird.
The fact is, God seems to delight in picking working people for divine duties. In the Bible we find that individuals God called or selected were often involved in a mundane task or running some errand.
Take Moses for example. Moses was on the backside of a desert busy herding his father-in-law’s sheep when the Lord spoke to him from a burning bush (Exodus 3). Moses (though he was 80 years old), was called to lead the Hebrew multitude out of Egypt. For the next 40 years he shepherded God’s people in the wilderness. The names of various Pharaohs have been forgotten, but Moses is still highly revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.
Ruth was a widow and foreigner who went gleaning grain to provide for her mother-in-law, Naomi, and herself. She happened to end up in a field owned by an eligible bachelor named Boaz. As the old saying goes, “Big doors often swing on small hinges.” Because of her gleaning grain, her relationship needs were eventually met — but they were initially sparked in an unlikely workplace. She occupies a prominent place in the biblical record. Ruth is the great-grandmother of King David (Ruth 4) and is also listed in the genealogy of the Lord Jesus (Matthew 1:5-6).
Saul was searching for his father’s wandering donkeys when he wound up coming to a town where he met Samuel the prophet. It was no accident. In accordance with the Lord’s direction, Samuel anointed Saul to be the first King of Israel (1 Samuel 9-10).
David was watching the sheep when Samuel came to select the next king. Despite his isolation, his father Jesse’s lack of insight into David’s potential, and Samuel’s initial thoughts about who the Lord’s pick was, David was anointed (1 Samuel 16:1-13).
Of course, the list goes on. Elisha was plowing with oxen when his important call came (1 Kings 19:19). In the New Testament some of those Jesus called as disciples were fishing, and a couple others were occupied with mending nets (Matthew 4:18-22). Matthew himself was tied up collecting taxes when Jesus picked him for different duties (Matthew 9:9).
It may seem reasonable to sit and wait for God to make a move in our life. But when we examine the Bible, we find that is not the norm. Indeed, God seems more prone to picking working people.
— The Rev. Tom Rakow is writing this sermonette on behalf of Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake