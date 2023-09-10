Bible and cross

Bible and cross

I have a young pointer that is always working. I love watching Ivory Arrow’s smooth gate and pleasing profile. But most of all, I am amazed at how she is always hunting — whether it is a field or forest. Even when she locks up on a bird and becomes like a statue — she is still working. She stands silently pointing toward an often unseen, but clearly scented bird.

The fact is, God seems to delight in picking working people for divine duties. In the Bible we find that individuals God called or selected were often involved in a mundane task or running some errand.

The Rev. Tom Rakow is writing this sermonette on behalf of Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake