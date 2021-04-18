We are just beyond the second Sunday of Easter. The whole week after Jesus’ resurrection the disciples had “socially distanced” themselves behind locked doors. They were afraid of what was right on the other side.
However, we find in the Gospel of John that Thomas was not with the other disciples when Jesus showed up on Easter Sunday. Where was Thomas? Why had he seemed to have distanced himself from the other disciples?
I want to point out that John never refers to Thomas as doubting. John is clear that Thomas is a person who asks questions and wants to know the facts. I personally think “Questioning Thomas” or “Investigating Thomas” would be a much better reference for this disciple.
What do we learn about Thomas from the Gospel of John that gives us a better picture of the importance of this disciple? The first reference is to the journey Jesus wanted to make back into Judea where the religious leaders were waiting to trap him. In John 11:16 we read what Thomas said to the other disciples, “Then, let us also go, that we may die with him.”
That is a very bold statement that shows no doubt at all in this disciple’s commitment to Jesus.
The next interaction happens in the Upper Room and around the table of the Last Supper. When Jesus tells the disciples that he is going to prepare a place for them and that they know the way, Thomas asks the natural next question, “Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?” (John 14:5). Thomas wanted to understand and be clear about what would happen.
So it is after the death of Jesus that Thomas may have been seeking the answer to many questions. He “socially distanced” himself from the other disciples huddled in fear so he could do some investigating. According to Matthew 28:13, the guards that had stood in front of Jesus’ tomb had been paid off to spread a rumor that the disciples had stolen Jesus’ body.
Thomas’ words to the other disciples when they are together again are words that clearly show what he was investigating: “Unless I see the nail marks in his hands and put my finger where the nails were, I will not believe (John 20:25).”
Thomas was still trying to figure out how he was to follow Christ, and how he could know the way to the place where he was going. While the other disciples were in a place locked away from others, Thomas was out investigating. Thomas wanted to completely understand. He was investigating, which means he needed to ask a lot of questions. His questions also give us the answer that he personally saw the resurrected Christ.
I have found that God can handle all my questions. Got questions? You are in good company. Hear the words of Jesus to Thomas, “Peace be with you.”