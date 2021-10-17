We’re watching Disney movies at the church this fall. Like the Parables of Jesus, some Disney movies have wonderful, inspiring messages. So we’re watching one movie per week and comparing it to teachings we hold to be true from scripture.
One of my favorites is “Moana.” (Spoiler alert: Stop reading if you don’t want to know before you watch.) Moana and Maui are on a great quest to restore the heart of Te Fiti and bring life and vitality back to the islands. When they finally reach the island, however, the angry Teka engages in a great battle to keep them away. Moana finally gets past Teka, but Te Fiti is not there. Moana tentatively turns back to Teka and realizes that in fact Teka and Te Fiti are one, and the same.
In one of the most touching moments of the film, there is a parting of the sea not unlike the one God offered to the Israelites. Moana meets Teka forehead to forehead and sings, “You know who you are; who you truly are.” She returns the heart, and the anger falls away from Teka, transforming her into the peaceful Te Fiti.
It feels right now like someone has stolen the heart of humanity. So many have become bitter and angry. So many are experiencing a world of woundedness and fear and mistrust. People are lashing out at one another because we don’t know what to do with the pain and confusion. All that lashing out causes new waves of pain and confusion, increasing the numbers of those lashing out.
It’s certainly understandable; putting up our guard to protect ourselves from being hurt again. It’s hard to trust once we feel we’ve been betrayed, and yet — I’m caught by these words from the biblical book of James: “Those conflicts and disputes among you, where do they come from? Do they not come from your cravings that are at war within you? You want something and do not have it; so you commit murder. And you covet something and cannot obtain it; so you engage in disputes and conflicts.”
Sometimes the cravings at war within us aren’t evil or sinful, but simply cravings for peace and normalcy and wholeness. In the midst of a chaotic situation, it’s easy to be convinced that things are more hopeless than they really are; to become suspicious and lash out at one another.
Like Teka, I think we’ve forgotten who we are; who we truly are. I pray that we will remember that compassion is at our core. Remember our deep connectedness with all of creation, especially with one another. Remember that one who is lashing out may need healing more than retribution or correction. And remember that there is a force beyond us that holds us and heals us. In my tradition, we name that force God.
We are all created, held and loved by the Holy One. From that place of love, may we become instruments of peace.