The effects of time have a way of changing us. My wife and I did some landscaping in our yard. After only one hour of digging with a shovel, while I was wearing work gloves, I developed two large blisters on one hand. I grew up on a farm and used to work all day long without any adverse effects like blisters. But, that was over 40 years ago. Time seems to have taken a toll on me, especially as I spent most of these last 40 years behind a desk.
It is a very good thing that salvation does not depend on us saving ourselves. Americans love action movies and their heroes. But even Chuck Norris and Arnold Schwarzenegger are aging. We need a savior whose strength, wisdom and work does not diminish over the course of time. We need someone to make a way for us to be eternally connected to the Creator, Source and Lord of Life, God Almighty.
That One is the eternal Son of God Jesus Christ the Savior of the world. Jude wrote in his New Testament epistle (Jude 24-25), “Now to Him who is able to keep you from stumbling, and to present you faultless before the presence of His glory with exceeding joy, to God our Savior, who alone is wise, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and forever. Amen.” For as long as God has existed — which is forever — He is able.
Paul wrote to the Corinthians (1 Corinthians 1:24-29), “Christ (is) the power of God and the wisdom of God. … But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing the things that are, so that no human being might boast in the presence of God.” God is, always has been and always will be too smart, too wise and too strong to be outmaneuvered by anyone or anything in His creation.
In the past year and a half, we have seen much change in the world around us. Old paradigms of behavior, social mores, power structures, and thought patterns are shifting daily. Seeing so much change around us may lead a person to believe that nothing is permanent anymore.
But God is eternal. The work of Jesus Christ was finished on the cross. And He saves and makes safe all who hold on to Him. God is able and wise enough and powerful enough to devise, mastermind and carry out a plan that will withstand all the intricacies, twists and turns of time.
Don’t let the world’s circumstances fool you. God wins. In fact, in Jesus Christ, God already has secured the victory. Hold on to Jesus, “God our Savior, who alone is wise.”