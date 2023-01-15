Praying hands and Bible

Praying hands and Bible

Praying hands and Bible

 Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

J.R.R. Tolkien wrote his famous books, “The Hobbit”and “The Lord of the Rings,” in the style of ancient folklore. The elaborate historical and linguistic backstory he created for the books clearly set them in a pre-Christian era, but he makes no reference to pagan gods or rituals, either. The books notably lack any religious element at all.

Yet, Tolkien was a devout Christian and clearly identified “The Lord of the Rings” especially as a Christian narrative. That Christian content is woven into what author Fleming Rutledge called “the deep narrative,” the story behind and beneath Tolkien’s surface story. In particular, Tolkien’s books frequently note that the characters were motivated, corrected, inspired or equipped by an unnamed force beyond themselves. Tolkien never identifies it, but did agree with a reviewer who called it “that one ever-present Person who is never absent and never named.”

— The Rev. Scott Grorud is pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.