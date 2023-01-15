J.R.R. Tolkien wrote his famous books, “The Hobbit”and “The Lord of the Rings,” in the style of ancient folklore. The elaborate historical and linguistic backstory he created for the books clearly set them in a pre-Christian era, but he makes no reference to pagan gods or rituals, either. The books notably lack any religious element at all.
Yet, Tolkien was a devout Christian and clearly identified “The Lord of the Rings” especially as a Christian narrative. That Christian content is woven into what author Fleming Rutledge called “the deep narrative,” the story behind and beneath Tolkien’s surface story. In particular, Tolkien’s books frequently note that the characters were motivated, corrected, inspired or equipped by an unnamed force beyond themselves. Tolkien never identifies it, but did agree with a reviewer who called it “that one ever-present Person who is never absent and never named.”
In his letters, however, Tolkien openly acknowledged that God is that “ever-present Person” and actually called God “the Writer of the Story,” in two senses. First, he claimed that his books “wrote themselves,” that the plot and direction of the tales were not solely his creative work, but inspired in him. He actually expressed surprise that certain parts of books he himself wrote came out as they did.
Tolkien also saw God as “the Writer of the Story” that unfolded in his books. God was that unnamed power that drove the plot and assured Middle Earth’s deliverance from malevolent forces of evil. In both these ways, Tolkien testified to God’s providence, the mostly hidden ways that God works in creation, whether through His creatures or in spite of them, what Rutledge calls “the great overall plan of redemption being carried forward by ‘the Writer of the Story.’”
At the start of a new year, we naturally look back at our past and look forward to what the future may bring. Those perspectives may arouse various emotions, from pride, hope and excitement to regret, anxiety and fear. In every case, however, it is reassuring to know that God is “the Writer of the Story,” which means He is also the Writer of your story. When you face failure or regret, it is comforting to know that neither your future nor the world’s depends on you. When you’re full of dreams and excitement, it’s appropriately humbling to recognize that God’s vision and will far exceed your own, and shall proceed whether you succeed or fail.
To know — and therefore to honor, trust and worship — the Writer of the Story reinforces the powerful truth that we are creatures endowed by God with tremendous ability and responsibility, but never gods who control our own or anyone else’s destiny. It also creates confidence and hope as we eagerly wait to see where “the Writer of the Story” will take us next in the great plot of life.
— The Rev. Scott Grorud is pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.