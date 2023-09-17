In my late teens I lived near Arlington, Texas. Since I grew up south of the border eating spicy food, I thought I had a high tolerance for heat. So, one day while at a shopping mall with a girl I was trying to impress, I told her, “Let’s go into that hot sauce store and see what they got!” We were instantly greeted by a store associate who explained that we could taste-test anything we wanted with the provided corn chips by each bottle.
We started going around the store, trying the different brands and heat levels, and while some were rather spicy, I was doing my best to appear unfazed by the heat. In fact, I started getting cocky, showing off, and talking big. After having more than my fair share of corn chips, management decided to put a stop to my all-you-can-eat chip and sauce buffet.
The manager came and said, “It looks like you have a high tolerance for heat!” I nodded, but complained, “I’m a little disappointed. I was hoping you’d have spicier stuff!” So, he led us to a shelf where they kept their hottest concoctions and asked, “Did you try this one?” I noticed the bottle had warning labels and skulls, but my pride was on the line, so, against all common sense I retorted, “I’m sure I can handle it!”
He placed one drop of the highly flammable liquid onto a chip and handed it to me. I took it and placed it in my mouth, chewed a couple of times, and then swallowed. As the corn and sauce mixture went down my throat, my whole mouth caught fire, my face felt hot, and tears welled up in my eyes; with what I had left of my scorched tongue, I thanked the man and headed out the door. Once outside, I screamed, drooled uncontrollably, and cried like a little baby for the next 15 to 20 minutes in the agony of my foolish pride.
I should’ve known better than to fall into pride and boastfulness. After all, the Bible is clear that “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” (Proverbs. 16:18). Those led by their pride, like I was, will eventually fall by their own words or deeds. This is perhaps difficult to grasp in a polarized society as ours, as it runs counterculture to the values that even some segments of Christianity espouse today.
However, the Bible is clear that “The fear of the Lord is to hate evil; pride and arrogance and the evil way and the perverse mouth I hate.” (Proverbs. 8:13). Frankly, pride is the opposite of Christlikeness, for our Savior is quoted as saying, “learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart ... .” (Matthew. 11:29). Perhaps some of us could benefit from enrolling in the school of Christ, submitting to His leading, and imitating His example of humility. May God help us to choose Christ’s way today.
— The Rev. Abner Aguilar is pastor at the Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church