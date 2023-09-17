Bible and cross

Bible and cross

 Getty Images

In my late teens I lived near Arlington, Texas. Since I grew up south of the border eating spicy food, I thought I had a high tolerance for heat. So, one day while at a shopping mall with a girl I was trying to impress, I told her, “Let’s go into that hot sauce store and see what they got!” We were instantly greeted by a store associate who explained that we could taste-test anything we wanted with the provided corn chips by each bottle.

We started going around the store, trying the different brands and heat levels, and while some were rather spicy, I was doing my best to appear unfazed by the heat. In fact, I started getting cocky, showing off, and talking big. After having more than my fair share of corn chips, management decided to put a stop to my all-you-can-eat chip and sauce buffet.

The Rev. Abner Aguilar is pastor at the Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church