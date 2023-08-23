Fall has arrived! The kids go back to school, activities resume, and we will all have to get our final cookouts in before the weather turns cold.
And so, as fall begins, I want to encourage you to consider: How can you get more involved in your community of faith?
Does your church have a Bible study or prayer group? Join it! Do they need volunteers in any specific areas — such as making coffee, teaching Sunday school, helping with your Wednesday night programming, greeting on Sunday mornings, working the computer and camera, or visiting your homebound members?
Discern where your gifts lie, and sign up! Think of the ways in which you can plug into and serve your community.
Remember, when we follow Jesus, we never do so alone, but always as a community.
Consider the Last Supper. Right before Jesus gave his life for all of humanity, he did not have an individual, private dinner party with each of his disciples. Instead, he served his final meal to them while they sat together.
Finally, consider Pentecost, how “When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place.” (Acts 2:4) In other words, the Holy Spirit came when they came together! As Christians, therefore, we all have to do our part to maintain a strong and unified Body of Christ.
So this fall, I want to encourage you. Spend some time in prayer, and discern. How does God want you to more fully serve your community of faith?
— The Rev. Sara Hein is co-pastor with her husband, Jim, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.