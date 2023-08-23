bible

bible

 Courtesy photo Ryk Neethling www.flikr.com

Fall has arrived! The kids go back to school, activities resume, and we will all have to get our final cookouts in before the weather turns cold.

And so, as fall begins, I want to encourage you to consider: How can you get more involved in your community of faith?

The Rev. Sara Hein is co-pastor with her husband, Jim, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.

Tags