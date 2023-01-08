“I’m ready!”
How many times I heard or said these words as a child, and sometimes even now as a grandparent, “Ready or not, here I come.” Part of the game, “Hide and Seek!”
I find these words also apply to the weather in my first winter in Minnesota. Ready or not, here it comes! The cold, the snow, the bitter wind chills, the drifting ... . You don’t want to be caught out in the elements unprepared. The result can easily be serious frostbite, even death.
I shared some of my plans for the travel of my wife and myself before and after Christmas. Folks at church thought this was great but they often added these words, “weather permitting.” As I write this, we are in the midst of a blizzard warning and it is bitterly cold. I now better understand what they meant saying, “weather permitting.”
In Luke 12:40, we read, “You also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect Him.” In other words, the day will come, possibly soon, where we could apply the words, “Ready or not, here I come!” And the Lord is making it very clear that He doesn’t want us caught unprepared, He wants us to be ready!
In Luke 12, Jesus tells us, “Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions. Jesus shares the Parable of the Rich Fool who thought he had everything but instead ending up with nothing. We read in verse 20, “But God said to him, ‘Fool! This night your soul is required of you, and the things you have prepared, whose will they be?’” Then Jesus concludes in verse 21, “So is the one who lays up treasure for himself and is not rich toward God.”
How do we become “rich toward God,” and prepared for our last day on earth? Jesus continues, … be on guard, seek His Kingdom, do not be anxious, and do not be afraid. God desires that we repent of our sins, believe and trust in Jesus as our Lord and Savior and be found doing the work to which God has called each of us.
Trusting in Jesus, know that you are ready for your last day and can face it unafraid! Through the gift of salvation and faith in Jesus, God tells us, “Be of good cheer, your sins are forgiven you. I am preparing a place for you here with Me in heaven!”
The day will come unexpectedly but trusting in Jesus, we are ready! For God’s people of faith, we want to help everyone we know and meet to also trust in Jesus so, when the trumpets announce, “HERE I COME.” We can all say, “I’m ready!” Trusting in Jesus, standing in the righteousness that is God’s gift to us in Jesus, we are indeed ready!