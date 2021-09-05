“How very good and pleasant it is when kindred live together in unity!” — Psalm 133:1
Grace and peace to you from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I am the new guy in town serving as “bridge vicar” for River of Hope ELCA church. Vicar, as in, almost, but not quite ordained yet.
Indeed, how good and pleasant it is, says the Psalmist, to lean into our unity, especially when differences can become so divisive. Right now, our country is divided over a variety of issues including vaccinations and masking. Yet our faith is rooted in the crucified and risen Christ, and the unity that we find there.
Is there room for differences of opinion? Of course! As long as love for God and neighbor is the primary motivator. Paul reminds us that “where one part of the body suffers, we all suffer. Where one part of the body rejoices, we all rejoice.” The question then is not about my gain or who wins an argument, but rather, are we recognizing the face of Jesus “in the least of these.”
It has been good to get to know the Hutchinson community. There are a lot of churches! I have sensed a spirit of welcome here. In the mid-1800s, the Hutchinson Brothers supported women’s suffrage and were ardent abolitionists.
In keeping with that theme, I just read a proclamation from Mayor Gary Forcier stating that “Hutchinson, since its founding, is a community that values the fresh perspectives and ideas contributed by people of diverse backgrounds and experiences and is committed to providing a welcoming environment in which all residents have opportunities to strive, grow and succeed.”
How wonderful, that along with other communities around the country, the mayor declared that Sept. 10-19 is officially “Welcoming Week” to “encourage all residents and institutions to greet their neighbor and those that they don’t know and participate in one or more of the Welcoming Week events taking place within our community.” A kickoff event from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Masonic/West River Park will include food vendors, a musical performance, games, and opportunities to meet new people and share in the mayor’s enthusiasm for the overall theme of “Belonging Begins with Us.”
River of Hope is going to help facilitate a community book read (first Tuesday of the month October through December) of “A Good Time for the Truth,” a collection of essays, which features 16 of Minnesota’s best writers who provide a range of perspectives on what it is like to live as a person of color in Minnesota. Reach out if you are interested.
I look forward to discovering more ways that we as a community can make this an even more welcoming place to live. Moreover, I praise God for the collective energy in this community (from churches, the mayor,others planning Welcoming Week) to respond, like the Psalmist, who recognizes differences, but also declares, “How good it is when kindred live together in unity.”