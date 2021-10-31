Leaders pour out and get worn out serving others. So, how do we stay strong as leaders? How do we find inner strength to take the next step? How do we remain healthy as leaders? How do leaders keep pressing forward into the preferred future?
Before you think, “I’m not a leader,” realize that leadership is not only someone with a title such as manager or teacher or mayor. Leadership, quite simply, is influence: initiating faith conversations; rounding up neighbors to serve a neighbor in need; or calling for healthier relationships at work.
How do leaders stay strong? In God’s leadership training session with Joshua 1, we find three keys. The first key is to realize that a leader’s greatest resource is inner strength.
In Joshua 1, God speaks to Joshua as he considers leading the Israelites into the Promised Land. God calls Joshua to lead actively, not passively. In fact, Joshua hears the call to “be strong and courageous” three times with increasing emphasis in Joshua 1:6, 7, 9. “Be strong and courageous ... Only be strong and very courageous ... Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous.” Leaders realize the need for inner strength.
How do leaders stay strong? The second key is to recognize and manage our fears and discouragement.
God says in Joshua 1:9: “Do not be frightened and do not be dismayed.” Whatever your leadership initiative is, it will involve some level of fear. You will experience dismay and discouragement to some degree. We need to recognize it and manage it. But managing fear happens when we focus on the third key.
How do leaders stay strong? The third key is to rely on God’s presence in our lives. Joshua 1:9: “... for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” The Scriptures teach that God is present everywhere we go. God is omnipresent. All who trust in Jesus can be strong and don’t have to be afraid because the God who is with us says, “I will strengthen you and help you” (Isaiah 41:10).
Leaders stay strong when they practice the presence of God in their lives. The promises of how God empowers us are many. Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Acts 1:8: “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you and you will be my witnesses ... .” Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”
So, what is God calling you to do in that relationship; that organization? Whatever it is you can step into leadership with confidence that God is with you to make you strong and courageous!