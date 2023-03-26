Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

This week at CrossPoint, we wrap up our study of Revelation. Given all the upheaval and uncertainty and darkness in the world and in our lives, we need the light of Revelation.

The book of Revelation is the unveiling of Jesus by Jesus. The main command in the book is “Look.” When we look, the curtain is pulled back on Who Jesus is and What he is doing in this world. And this enlightens us with hope.

The Rev. Rick Stapleton is senior pastor at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.