This week at CrossPoint, we wrap up our study of Revelation. Given all the upheaval and uncertainty and darkness in the world and in our lives, we need the light of Revelation.
The book of Revelation is the unveiling of Jesus by Jesus. The main command in the book is “Look.” When we look, the curtain is pulled back on Who Jesus is and What he is doing in this world. And this enlightens us with hope.
We have looked and found Jesus to be beyond amazing. Here are a few of his self-descriptions. Jesus is the faithful witness to the truth, the firstborn from the dead, the ruler over the kings of the earth, the Alpha and Omega, the One who has freed us from our sins by his blood, and the One who truly loves us.
As the Lamb that was slain, Jesus is worthy to take the scroll and to open the seals (in other words, he owns the future). He is the One who judges and puts an end to all evil in this world — praise God! After banishing the world’s darkness, Jesus announces that “the first heaven and the first earth had passed away” (21:1) and that there is “a new heaven and a new earth.” God will wipe every tear from their eyes ... no more death or mourning or crying or pain.” He says, “I am making everything new!” (What hope!)
Of all the titles of Jesus, the last one found in Revelation is “I am the bright Morning Star” (21:16). Why did He choose this for his last title?
The morning star appears when the night is at its darkest. Although there may be three or four hours until daybreak, when you see the Morning Star, you know that the night is nearly over!
As our Morning Star, Jesus gives us hope as we carry life’s burdens. The star reminds us that He has defeated the night. The time is near because the star is near. It may be dark now, but it is never totally dark. Jesus says, “Yes, I am coming soon.” He desires that we be prepared.
In the gospels Jesus brings light into the darkness for many people. He enlightened greedy Zacchaeus who repented and overflowed with generosity (Luke 19). Jesus brought the light of forgiveness and freedom from shame to the woman who poured perfume on his feet (Luke 7).
Is darkness encroaching on your soul, causing anxiety and fear? Remember that, just like a flashlight at night guides you along, Jesus will guide you and calm your fears.
From beginning to end, Revelation reveals the amazing Person and works and prophecies of Jesus. The book culminates in the truth that Jesus is the “bright Morning Star.” He shines with a brilliance that fills our lives with grace, hope, and peace. May we all be ready to personally meet Him!
— The Rev. Rick Stapleton is senior pastor at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.