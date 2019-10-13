Social media apps are such a gift. One little ping on my phone and my heart expands as I see the latest photo shoot of family members or friends.
It’s not just that one final picture I used to get in the mail, but the entire scope. I get to see the candid moment when the family is laughing together, as well as the moment when the toddler gently caresses the baby bump that will soon bring forth a sibling. I am able to be in touch with geographically distant people in a way I couldn’t just 10 years ago.
Social media can also be a source of great division. Recently I’ve been seeing so many angry, fearful posts about this group of people or that; critical posts about millennials that describe people who are nothing like the millennials I know and love.
I’ve read countless posts telling me what’s wrong with what I believe as a Christian. Funny thing is, I don’t believe most of what they’re telling me I believe. I read posts about what liberals want, but though I relate closely with “liberal” or “progressive” ideas, the posts don’t reflect any of my values. I’m guessing the same is true of the many posts that stereotype conservatives.
Speaking from the Christian tradition, Jesus offers advice in Matthew 18:15-16.
“If another member of the church sins against you, go and point out the fault when the two of you are alone. If the member listens to you, you have regained that one. But if you are not listened to, take one or two others along with you, so that every word may be confirmed by the evidence of two or three witnesses.”
I love this passage. Not as a “how to correct your neighbor” passage, for it might be me (or we) in need of correction. Rather, I love this as a process for good communication.
These days it seems we want to get our information about others by first asking their antagonists. But Jesus says our first step is to go to the source for understanding. If you want to understand immigrants, ask an immigrant rather than asking someone who’s all riled up but refuses to have a direct conversation that could resolve a conflict.
If you want to understand Islam, ask a practicing Muslim rather than one who left some extreme sect and converted to extreme Christianity.
If you want to understand a progressive, ask a progressive. If you want to understand a conservative, ask a conservative.
Jesus goes on to acknowledge that sometimes there just isn’t any resolution, and one has to let go and move on. There will always be people so set in their rightness that they cannot open themselves to hear. But for those who find the humility of our humanity, it’s well worth our time to really listen. We just might find friends who agree on a whole lot more than we’d imagined possible.