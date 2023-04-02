Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year, but Holy Week is the holiest. Next week, we have the opportunity to once again, or for the first time, hear just how far God would go in his pursuit of us!
Palm Sunday, April 2: Come and hear how Jesus rode into the city he knew he would die in, lauded by people that just days later would call for his crucifixion. Come and wave palm branches and lift up your voices in praise!
Maundy Thursday, April 6: The word “maundy” is the old English word for mandate. This is the night when Jesus declared a new mandate, or new commandment, to the disciples, that they should love one another. He showed this by washing their feet. He also shared his love by instituting the Holy Communion. Many churches end their Maundy Thursday services by stripping the altar, to commemorate Jesus’ arrest and scourging.
Good Friday, April 7: To think, we call the day of the Son of God’s torturing to death “good”! And yet, is was for our good, and it was according to God’s plan. “For the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45). Come tremble before the power of the cross. Come and hear what God has done for you. It is one of the most powerful days of the year!
Resurrection Sunday, April 9: On the third day, something remarkable happened, something impossible happened, something wonderful happened: Jesus rose from the dead! Easter is the day that changed everything. The Resurrection of Jesus means that death no longer has the last word. It means newness of life. It’s the greatest news ever told. And it’s for you! Come and hear! Come and celebrate! Come and worship!
So enter into the divine drama. Come and hear the passion story. Make Holy Week holy in your life. Immerse yourself in Christ’s journey to the cross and empty tomb. There are so many great churches in our community. Pick one. And worship!
Editor’s note: Looking for a church to attend during Holy Week? Below is a list of local churches, reach out to any that interest you.
— The Rev. Dave Wollan is pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.