Easter photo
Anuja Mary Tilj; on unsplash.com

Christmas might be the most wonderful time of the year, but Holy Week is the holiest. Next week, we have the opportunity to once again, or for the first time, hear just how far God would go in his pursuit of us!

Palm Sunday, April 2: Come and hear how Jesus rode into the city he knew he would die in, lauded by people that just days later would call for his crucifixion. Come and wave palm branches and lift up your voices in praise!

The Rev. Dave Wollan is pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.