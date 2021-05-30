A little over a year has passed since the coronavirus swept through and turned our world upside down. After months of lockdowns, “computer church” (as I like to call live-stream worship), social distancing, masks and gnawing isolation, life has finally begun to return to normal.
The governor has lifted the mask mandate. Every store and service can now open its doors. By fall, we hope that our kids can return to school mask-free and full time. Praise God!
And yet, as we return to normalcy, we still live in a world greatly divided. The arguments surrounding the “COVID controversies,” among many others, will not likely end soon. Those who claim to follow Jesus must now do something bold. With sureness and authority, we must firmly declare that above all else, Jesus is Lord.
Jesus is Lord above the nations. Jesus is Lord above all powers and principalities. Jesus is Lord above all the wars that seek to tear us apart. Jesus is Lord above every virus, every illness and every hurt. Jesus is Lord above economic hardship, cancer and depression. And yes, Jesus is Lord above our political parties. As powerful as other systems in our world seem to become, we must continue to declare, Jesus is Lord.
I want to close with a verse from Romans 10:9, “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
In our words, thoughts, actions and deeds, let us remember who sits on the throne, so that we might experience and spread his healing. Hallelujah. Amen.